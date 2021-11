Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 20:45 Hits: 1

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) is calling on President Biden to appoint a supply chain czar to help coordinate a federal response to the bottlenecks that are causing a spike in prices nationwide.Spanberger, in a letter to Biden on Monday, pointed...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/582684-spanberger-calls-on-biden-to-appoint-supply-chain-czar