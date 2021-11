Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 14:24 Hits: 4

The closing arguments in the murder trial of Ahmaud Arbery are set to begin on Monday morning.The event is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m. ET.Watch the live video above.

Read more https://thehill.com/video/in-the-news/582599-watch-live-closing-arguments-in-ahmaud-arbery-murder-trial