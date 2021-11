Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 18:53 Hits: 7

Former President Trump is reportedly looking to oust Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in her reelection bid next year, blaming her for the cancelation of a rally in the state this summer....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/582661-trump-seeking-to-oust-republican-alabama-governor-over-canceled-rally