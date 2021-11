Articles

The Waukesha, Wis., Police Department on Monday identified the alleged driver of the SUV that plowed into a parade on Sunday as 39-year-old Darrell E. Brooks.Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson while speaking at...

