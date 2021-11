Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 20 November 2021 18:17 Hits: 10

A fight broke out in a school parking lot in Colorado that ended with three students shot and in the hospital. The Aurora Police Department said in a ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/582493-fight-in-school-parking-lot-ends-with-three-students-shot