Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 20 November 2021 10:53 Hits: 6

House Democrats on Friday approved the multi-trillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/582418-five-takeaways-house-passes-bidens-sweeping-benefits-bill