Pelosi on BBB bill: ‘If you are an American this bill is for you and it is better’

1 00:00:00,670 --> 00:00:06,190 >> We have built back better bill that is historic transformative and 2 00:00:06,190 --> 00:00:11,770 larger than anything we have ever done before. If you are a parent a senior a 3 00:00:11,770 --> 00:00:17,260 child a worker if you are an American. This bill this bill's for 4 00:00:17,260 --> 00:00:22,470 you and it is better with 5 00:00:22,470 --> 00:00:27,630 the passage of the Build Back Better act. We this Democratic Congress are 6 00:00:27,630 --> 00:00:33,180 taking our place in a long and honorable heritage of our democracy which 7 00:00:33,180 --> 00:00:38,460 with legislation that will be the pillar of health and financial security in 8 00:00:38,460 --> 00:00:43,860 America will be historic in forging landmark progress for our 9 00:00:43,860 --> 00:00:51,000 nation build back better is fully paid for. 10 00:00:51,000 --> 00:00:56,280 >> It reduces the deficit and grows the economy. Unlike. 11 00:00:56,770 --> 00:01:02,940 >> And I remind perhaps I need to remind you unlike the Republican tax scam 12 00:01:02,940 --> 00:01:08,750 which was passed in the dark of night with the speed of light with 13 00:01:08,750 --> 00:01:14,430 on no hearings whatsoever and it increased the deficit by more than two trillion 14 00:01:14,430 --> 00:01:19,560 dollars more than this whole bill does for the American people. Tax cut for the 15 00:01:19,560 --> 00:01:25,230 wealthy is giving 83 percent of the benefits to the top 1 16 00:01:25,230 --> 00:01:31,020 percent top 1 percent and did nothing and nothing to 17 00:01:31,020 --> 00:01:32,850 help American people.

