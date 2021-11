Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 22:31 Hits: 6

President Biden's physician on Friday determined he was healthy and fit to execute the duties of the presidency following his annual physical the day before his 79th birthday.Biden visited Walte...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/582436-bidens-doctor-says-hes-fit-for-office-after-annual-physical