Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 23:37 Hits: 4

Many Americans reacted with rage - and many others with delight - on Friday after 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all counts relating to the shooting deaths of two men during protests in Kenosha, Wis., last...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/582454-the-memo-rittenhouse-verdict-reverberates-across-polarized-nation