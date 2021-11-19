Photos of the week ending Nov. 19, 2021

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 19 November 2021

Members, staff and media on Capitol Hill had one burning question this week: Would political tactics force Congress to eat into the Thanksgiving recess?

As the sun rose Friday morning and the Capitol Christmas Tree arrived on the West Front, it was clear that recess was safe, as the House passed a roughly $2.2 trillion package of spending and tax breaks to expand the social safety net and combat climate change.

Will the holiday recess be safe? We’ll see.

