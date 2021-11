Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 15:45 Hits: 3

President Biden on Friday morning hailed the House passage of his sweeping climate and social spending package as a major step forward in boosting U.S. competitiveness and giving the American middle class a “fighting chance.” Biden, who called...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/582350-biden-hails-house-passage-of-key-piece-of-his-domestic-agenda