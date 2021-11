Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 20:35 Hits: 8

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship on Friday after the 18-year-old was found not guilty on all five of the charges he was facing for shooting and killing two protesters and wounding a third during ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/582404-madison-cawthorn-offers-rittenhouse-an-internship