Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 23:50 Hits: 4

The lawyer for Jacob Chansley, who is known as the "QAnon Shaman," said on Wednesday that his message to former President Trump was to take care of "the jackasses that you f----- up because of January 6."...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/582268-qanon-shaman-lawyer-to-trump-take-care-of-the-jackasses-that