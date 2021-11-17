Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 22:31

Watch Gosar face House censure after violent depiction of AOC, in 180 seconds

1 00:00:00,180 --> 00:00:05,430 >> I rise today to address and reject the mischaracterization accusations from 2 00:00:05,430 --> 00:00:10,560 many in this body that the cartoon from my office is dangerous or threatening. It 3 00:00:10,560 --> 00:00:16,350 was not and I reject the false narrative categorically I do not espouse violence 4 00:00:16,350 --> 00:00:22,580 towards anyone. I never have. It was not my purpose to make anyone upset I 5 00:00:22,580 --> 00:00:27,950 voluntarily took the cartoon down not because it was itself a threat but because some thought 6 00:00:27,950 --> 00:00:32,350 it was out of compassion for those who generally felt the fence. 7 00:00:32,420 --> 00:00:34,190 >> I self-centred censored. 8 00:00:34,190 --> 00:00:41,310 >> This is about workplace harassment and violence against women. 9 00:00:41,310 --> 00:00:46,400 Yet the member has never apologized for his actions. It's a cartoon. Relax he said. 10 00:00:46,400 --> 00:00:52,220 Disguising death threats against a member of Congress and a president of the United States 11 00:00:52,220 --> 00:00:57,620 is an ad in an animated video does not make those death threats any less real 12 00:00:57,620 --> 00:01:02,870 or less serious. Indeed it took nine days for the minority leader to 13 00:01:02,870 --> 00:01:08,590 publicly spoke out about this threat and when he did he merely said it was not the members intent 14 00:01:08,590 --> 00:01:10,870 to ever harm anyone. 15 00:01:10,870 --> 00:01:16,510 >> Well this Congress be remembered as a Congress that addressed those serious challenges. 16 00:01:16,510 --> 00:01:21,640 Not a chance. Instead I believe this Congress will go down in history as the 17 00:01:21,640 --> 00:01:26,980 broken Congress. Madam Speaker when a Democratic chairwoman flew to Minneapolis and 18 00:01:26,980 --> 00:01:33,080 told an angry crowd during a trial to stay on the streets get more active get 19 00:01:33,080 --> 00:01:39,840 more confrontational. We've got to make sure they know we mean business why 20 00:01:39,840 --> 00:01:45,250 because it's a broken Congress that believes in rules for the but not for me. 21 00:01:46,250 --> 00:01:53,620 >> This is part of a larger pattern this vote is not as complex as 22 00:01:53,620 --> 00:01:59,620 perhaps the Republican leader would like to make folks believe. 23 00:01:59,620 --> 00:02:05,440 Do you find. Does anyone in this chamber find this behavior acceptable 24 00:02:05,440 --> 00:02:11,110 . Would you allow depictions of violence. Against 25 00:02:11,110 --> 00:02:17,280 women against colleagues would you. Would you allow that in your home. 26 00:02:17,280 --> 00:02:22,690 Do you think that should happen on a school board in 27 00:02:22,690 --> 00:02:23,740 a city council. 28 00:02:24,430 --> 00:02:25,550 >> In a church. 29 00:02:27,290 --> 00:02:32,910 >> And if it's not acceptable there why should it be accepted here by 30 00:02:32,910 --> 00:02:36,870 its adoption of House Resolution seven eighty nine. 31 00:02:36,870 --> 00:02:42,540 >> The House has resolved that representative Paul goes R of Arizona be censured. That 32 00:02:42,540 --> 00:02:48,180 Representative Paul goes so forth with present himself from the well of the house for the pronouncement of censure 33 00:02:48,180 --> 00:02:53,520 that represent Paul go so be censured with the public reading of this resolution by 34 00:02:53,520 --> 00:02:59,340 the Speaker and that Representative Paul goes R B and is hereby removed from the kid merely on 35 00:02:59,340 --> 00:03:03,090 natural resources and the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

