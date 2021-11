Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 15:47 Hits: 0

Only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), are expected to vote for a resolution on Wednesday to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and take away his committee seats for posting an anime video edited to depict him...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/581943-only-two-republicans-expected-to-back-censuring-gosar