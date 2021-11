Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021

Rep. G.K. Butterfield (N.C.) will reportedly not seek reelection next year, becoming the latest congressional Democrat to announce retirement ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.Spectrum News 1 reported on Wednesday that Butterfield, who was...

