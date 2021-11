Articles

A number of Democrats are privately questioning whether President Biden will run for reelection amid anemic approval ratings and rising worries about next year's midterm elections.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/582071-democrats-question-whether-biden-will-actually-run-in-2024