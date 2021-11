Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 11:00 Hits: 4

An uptick in COVID-19 cases as winter approaches is setting off a debate about if a new era of living with the virus has arrived or whether heightened restrictions and caution are still needed....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/582080-conflicts-mount-on-easing-covid-19-restrictions-amid-autumn-case-spikes