Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 22:27 Hits: 2

A government watchdog issued a report on Wednesday that found an agency tasked by the Trump administration with helping fight the pandemic has not allocated any of the $100 million it was given to help address COVID...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/582046-watchdog-finds-no-money-has-flowed-out-of-agency-tasked-by-trump-to