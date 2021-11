Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 19:25 Hits: 6

Kyle Rittenhouse, who is on trial for fatally shooting two people and injuring another during protests in Kenosha, Wis., last summer, selected the final jurors who will decide his verdict from a raffle tumbler on Tu...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/581789-rittenhouse-picks-final-jurors-from-raffle-tumbler