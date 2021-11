Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 11:00 Hits: 0

House Democrats are racing this week to pass President Biden's $1.75 trillion social and climate spending package, which would give the party a burst of momentum heading into the Thanksgiving recess.Debate over the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/581371-democrats-expect-to-pass-175t-biden-package-this-week