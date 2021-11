Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 21:17 Hits: 4

Former President Trump slammed Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a statement Saturday, saying the Senate minority leader should attend the White House signing ceremony for the bipartisan infrastructure package passed ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/581434-trump-slams-mcconnell-says-senator-should-attend-biden-signing-ceremony