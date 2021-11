Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021 02:21

Michael Flynn, former national security advisorĀ in the Trump administration, on Saturday suggested that the United States should have a single religion."If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must,...

