Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 00:00 Hits: 2

Only about one-third knew the War on Terror has lasted for 20 years.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/military-honor/salute-veterans/2021/11/09/most-americans-dont-know-how-long-the-global-war-on-terror-has-lasted-poll/