Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 12:43 Hits: 2

While serving overseas, Wesley Black said he frequently breathed in smoke from pits used to incinerate human and medical waste, plastic water bottles, ammunition and chemicals on military bases.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2021/11/10/veteran-exposed-to-toxic-burn-pit-smoke-dies-of-cancer-after-misdiagnosis-lawsuit-settlement/