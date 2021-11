Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 22:31 Hits: 2

Special victims investigators and prosecutors are not being assigned to every sexual assault case, in violation of regulation.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2021/11/10/the-services-havent-been-properly-handling-sexual-assault-cases-ig-finds/