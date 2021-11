Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 18:27

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Friday introduced a joint resolution aimed at blocking a $650 million U.S. weapons contract to Saudi Arabia authorized by the Biden administration. The Minnesota lawmaker said she introduced the resolution in...

