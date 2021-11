Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 04:16 Hits: 0

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) said Friday that over 500 Wisconsin Army National Guard troops are reporting for state active duty as the homicide trial for Kyle Rittenhouse comes to a close.In a ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/581406-wisconsin-gov-orders-500-national-gaurdsmen-on-standby-as-rittenhouse