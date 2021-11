Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 00:05 Hits: 9

Former President Trump on Thursday endorsed Texas Rep. Michael McCaul (R), who previously said Trump “very well may have” committed impeachable offenses on and before Jan. 6. “Congressman Michael McCaul is doing an incredible job for the great...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/581232-trump-endorses-texas-rep-who-said-he-very-well-may-have-committed