Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 01:59 Hits: 7

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is demanding former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows testify before the panel on Friday or risk potential contempt charges.The committee subpoenaed Meadows and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/581242-jan-6-panel-demands-meadows-testify-or-risk-contempt-charge