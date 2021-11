Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 12:44 Hits: 6

Former President Trump argued that then-Vice President Mike Pence was "well-protected" during the Jan. 6 riot and defended angry chants against the vice president from rioters, including those calling for him to be hanged...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/581252-trump-dismisses-rioters-calls-to-hang-pence-how-can-you-pass-on-a-fraudulent