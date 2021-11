Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 22:50 Hits: 14

New Jersey state Senate President Steve Sweeney (D) on Wednesday conceded victory to his Republican challenger Edward Durr, a political newcomer who only spent about $2,000 dollars on his campaign."The result...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/581049-nj-senate-president-sweeney-concedes-in-dramatic-upset