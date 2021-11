Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 12:30 Hits: 2

At 28 percent approval, it's hard to see how the VP ever takes the next step to the Oval Office.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/580857-at-28-percent-approval-say-goodbye-to-kamala-harris-being-plan-b-to-an