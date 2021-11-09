Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021

Schiff says Gosar 'has no business being in Congress' after Gosar tweets violent video against AOC

1 00:00:00,240 --> 00:00:05,430 >> This is an Arizona congressman who shared an altered animated video that depicts him killing our 2 00:00:05,430 --> 00:00:10,740 USA and swinging two swords at President Biden. Well first of all he has no 3 00:00:10,740 --> 00:00:16,060 business being in Congress. He should have never been elected. He doesn't belong there. And. 4 00:00:17,070 --> 00:00:22,770 >> Sadly sadly the Republican conference is now characterized by numerous kooks 5 00:00:22,770 --> 00:00:28,260 and and dangerous cranks. Which he is one. And when you consider where the leadership of 6 00:00:28,260 --> 00:00:33,720 that conference is they're talking today about removing from committees Republicans who 7 00:00:33,720 --> 00:00:39,510 voted for a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Their Senate was voting for a bipartisan bill 8 00:00:39,510 --> 00:00:44,820 to rebuild our roads and bridges and highways and fit a lot of their vote will benefit a lot of their constituents. 9 00:00:45,210 --> 00:00:50,760 >> And why why is that such an offense. Because it contradicts their strategy of making Joe Biden 10 00:00:50,760 --> 00:00:56,400 a failure if it hurts the American people. They don't care as long as they can make Joe Biden fail 11 00:00:56,400 --> 00:01:02,280 . But Paul go SA creates this. This video glorifying violence 12 00:01:02,280 --> 00:01:08,010 against one of our colleagues who's already been the subject of death threats. And that's perfectly OK 13 00:01:08,010 --> 00:01:14,040 . You know as you were pointing out. They they are repeatedly glorifying violence 14 00:01:14,040 --> 00:01:19,260 and it's not as if this is without the backdrop of the violence of 15 00:01:19,260 --> 00:01:22,800 January 6. And in fact. 16 00:01:23,870 --> 00:01:29,690 >> When they go out and they spread this big lie about the election. And they tell Americans basically 17 00:01:29,690 --> 00:01:35,300 we can't trust our elections anymore any reelection we lose is rigged. They're basically saying 18 00:01:35,300 --> 00:01:41,120 if we can't rely on elections to decide who governs then what's left but violence. And 19 00:01:41,120 --> 00:01:43,490 that's just dangerous very dangerous.

