Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 02:41 Hits: 15

Senate Republicans harboring visions of securing a majority in next year's midterms suffered a blow Tuesday when perhaps their most valuable potential recruit, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/580850-sununu-exit-underscores-uncertain-gop-path-to-gain-senate-majority