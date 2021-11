Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 02:54 Hits: 14

A federal judge has denied former President Trump's lawsuit that seeks to block the National Archives from handing over documents to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, prompting the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/580869-federal-judge-denies-trump-lawsuit-seeking-to-block-jan-6-committee