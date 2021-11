Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 22:01 Hits: 1

Americans in counties that voted mostly for Trump were more than three times as likely to die from COVID in October than those in counties that voted mostly for Biden.

Read more https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/580607-the-death-rates-from-covid-in-red-america-and