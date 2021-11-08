Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Michael Flynn, John Eastman, four others

Articles

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack sent subpoenas on Monday to six allies and advisers of former President Donald Trump who sought to overturn the election results and promote false election fraud claims, including John Eastman and Michael Flynn.

Eastman reportedly advised Trump that then-Vice President Mike Pence could reject electors in particular states to impede Joe Biden’s path to an Electoral College win and wrote memos outlining options in which Pence could change the outcome. Days before the insurrection, Eastman also briefed hundreds of state legislators from various states on election fraud and told them it was “the duty of the legislatures to fix this, this egregious conduct, and make sure that we’re not putting in the White House some guy that didn’t get elected.” He also spoke at the Ellipse on Jan. 6. Eastman is required to produce records by Nov. 22 and testify on Dec. 8.

Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, reportedly attended a Dec. 18, 2020, meeting in the Oval Office in which those present talked about seizing voting machines, declaring a national emergency and invoking national security emergency powers and promulgating that the 2020 election was corrupted by voter fraud. He also did a Newsmax interview in which he mused about declaring martial law to “rerun” the election. He is directed to produce documents by Nov. 23 and sit for a deposition on Dec. 6.

William Stepien managed Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign. That campaign reportedly pushed state and party officials to delay or deny certification of electoral votes. The campaign also promoted “Stop the Steal” messaging. He is compelled to produce records by Nov. 23 and testify Dec. 13.

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump’s reelection campaign, spread the line that the election was riddled with widespread fraud. Leading up to the election, he claimed Democrats would “steal” it, which was repeated by those who stormed the Capitol. He is required to produce documents by Nov. 23 and testify Dec. 10.

Angela McCallum, national executive assistant to Trump’s reelection campaign, reportedly participated in repeated efforts to spread false information about voter fraud in the election. She is directed to produce records by Nov. 23 and sit for a deposition on Nov. 30.

Bernard Kerik reportedly was at the Willard Hotel meeting on Jan. 5 in which Eastman, Stephen Bannon and Rudy Giuliani discussed options to overturn the election results. He also paid for rooms in D.C. hotels for election-related command centers. He is mandated to produce documents by Nov. 23 and appear for a deposition on Dec. 3.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on Monday declined to comment on the status of the Justice Department’s review of whether to charge Bannon with criminal contempt of Congress. The House voted Oct. 21 to refer Bannon for prosecution for not complying with a subpoena from the House select panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

“In the days before the January 6th attack, the former President’s closest allies and advisors drove a campaign of misinformation about the election and planned ways to stop the count of Electoral College votes,” Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement. “The Select Committee needs to know every detail about their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and in Congress, what connections they had with rallies that escalated into a riot, and who paid for it all.”

Todd Ruger contributed to this report.

