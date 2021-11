Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 22:39 Hits: 4

Former President Trump hammered former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Monday after Christie called on Republicans to move past Trump's baseless claim that the 2020 election had been stolen from him.Christie,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/580627-trump-hits-christie-after-former-nj-governor-calls-on-gop-to-move-past-2020