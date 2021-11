Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 23:44 Hits: 4

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol released six new subpoenas Monday, targeting top campaign aides of former President Trump, the man behind the memo encouraging the campaign to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/580642-the-six-people-subpoenaed-by-the-jan-6-committee