Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 03:27 Hits: 6

Private Israeli intelligence firm NSO Group's spyware was found on the cell phones belonging to six Palestinian human rights activists, according to independent security researchers from Amnesty International and the Univ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/580662-private-israeli-spyware-found-on-phones-of-6-palestinian-human-rights