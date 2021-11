Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 19:34 Hits: 4

The head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus threatened to shut down Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) plan to vote Friday on an infrastructure bill, releasing a statement sticking to the progressive demand that the bill should only move in...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/580313-jayapal-sinks-pelosi-plan-for-infrastructure-vote-without-larger-package