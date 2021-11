Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 23:22 Hits: 4

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), head of the Congressional Black Caucus, was left waiting outside a meeting of the Congressional Progressive Caucus on Friday night as Democrats remained locked in a marathon debate over provisions of&...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/580360-progressives-leave-black-caucus-leader-waiting-outside-meeting