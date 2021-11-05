Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 November 2021

House Dems to hold infrastructure vote, but wait on party-line megabill

1 00:00:01,650 --> 00:00:08,250 >> We had hoped to be able to bring both bills to forward today. Some members want more clarification 2 00:00:08,250 --> 00:00:13,500 or validation of numbers that have been put forth. Its top line that 3 00:00:13,500 --> 00:00:19,230 it is fully paid for and we honor that request. So today 4 00:00:19,230 --> 00:00:25,440 we hope to pass the bill. And also the rule on build back better with 5 00:00:25,440 --> 00:00:30,570 the idea that before Thanksgiving should take another week or so to 6 00:00:30,570 --> 00:00:33,000 get the numbers that they're requesting. 7 00:00:33,000 --> 00:00:38,260 >> As as I don't know as that's how long it takes. And 8 00:00:38,260 --> 00:00:44,050 as we do then we'll have a Thanksgiving gift for the American people coming 9 00:00:44,050 --> 00:00:48,390 from a giant rocking out with a statement indicating they will not. 10 00:00:48,420 --> 00:00:53,810 >> You will not see the word Caucus Progressive Caucus the infrastructure bill if it goes without Bill 11 00:00:53,810 --> 00:00:59,050 . She would rather wait till the CBO score comes in a moderate compromise. Have 12 00:00:59,050 --> 00:01:03,470 you spoken to her and do you have the votes right now with the infrastructure bill. 13 00:01:03,600 --> 00:01:08,970 >> We have. We all speak to each other quite regularly. In fact it's not a 14 00:01:08,970 --> 00:01:14,250 chance to say I spoke once or twice. It's a constant conversation among all of us in 15 00:01:14,250 --> 00:01:19,860 our caucus and the fact is we believe it is necessary to 16 00:01:19,860 --> 00:01:25,290 pass the bill so that these jobs can come online as soon as possible. We 17 00:01:25,290 --> 00:01:30,900 have waited a while. We had hoped to pass it sooner but 18 00:01:30,900 --> 00:01:35,030 we can't wait too much later for the legislation. 19 00:01:35,040 --> 00:01:40,470 >> I do believe that there are a large number of members of the Progressive Caucus who 20 00:01:40,470 --> 00:01:46,080 will vote for the bill. That is my understanding with the members all the time I have my own now 21 00:01:46,080 --> 00:01:51,990 Mr. Clyburn has the official whip count I have the speaker's 22 00:01:51,990 --> 00:01:57,440 secret whip count. I don't tell anything that people tell me not even you 23 00:01:57,440 --> 00:02:01,640 my dear good friends but I have a pretty good feel for.

