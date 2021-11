Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 00:38 Hits: 12

Israeli officials said that the United States should open its consulate for Palestinians in the West Bank instead of in Jerusalem where the U.S.'s embassy to Israel resides."If they (the United S...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/580416-israeli-officials-say-us-should-open-consulate-for-palestinians-in-west