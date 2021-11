Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 23:00 Hits: 15

Virginia's gubernatorial race this week underscored Democrats' struggles with rural voters after yawning margins in the southwestern part of the state doomed former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) to defeat by Gov.-elect Glenn Y...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/580338-virginia-loss-lays-bare-democrats-struggle-with-rural-voters