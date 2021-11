Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 18:14 Hits: 16

Nearly 3 in 4 people who voted for President Biden in the 2020 election say they want the pilot who allegedly said "Let's go, Brandon" on a flight to be punished, according to a poll released this week.Southwest Ai...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/aviation/580401-poll-nearly-3-in-4-biden-voters-say-pilot-who-said-lets-go