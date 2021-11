Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 00:48 Hits: 15

A Florida judge tossed a challenge from several of the state's school districts over the Sunshine State's ban on school mask mandates.In a 22-page decision Friday, an administrative law judge ruled that officials f...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/580363-judge-tosses-florida-school-districts-lawsuit-over-mask-mandate-ban