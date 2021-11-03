Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 17:46 Hits: 1

Manchin calls inclusion of paid leave in bill ‘a challenge'

1 00:00:00,690 --> 00:00:05,820 >> Just put paid leave. Back into their bill 70s. I never I never heard this the first I'm 2 00:00:05,820 --> 00:00:11,460 hearing that Pelosi just announced. I'm just so glad you're here with us. That's a challenge. 3 00:00:11,460 --> 00:00:16,730 Very much of a challenge. And you know how I feel about that. You said you support me. I sure do. I just I 4 00:00:16,730 --> 00:00:22,170 just don't I just don't support unpaid leave that means getting more debt and basically putting 5 00:00:22,170 --> 00:00:27,360 more social programs that we can't pay for. We're having problems now. I want to support paid leave. 6 00:00:27,360 --> 00:00:32,610 >> I want to do it in a bipartisan way. I've talked to Susan Collins I've talked to colleagues on both sides. We both agree 7 00:00:32,610 --> 00:00:38,310 something can be done. Let's do that in a proper we're trying to force it to reconciliation which has guardrails and 8 00:00:38,310 --> 00:00:39,570 rules and regulations. 9 00:00:39,570 --> 00:00:45,130 >> Let's do it and do it right and not do it and I think that's that's bad. That's the effort because 10 00:00:45,130 --> 00:00:45,930 that's a setback. 11 00:00:45,930 --> 00:00:51,390 >> Does that setback you have an idea what else what's coming from the house not told the House is needed. The House needs to really 12 00:00:51,390 --> 00:00:56,580 truly pass the infrastructure bill. That's something that's proven that the people know what's in 13 00:00:56,580 --> 00:01:01,660 it. The states have been advised about what they're going to get done. And in my state I just gave a speech at 14 00:01:01,660 --> 00:01:07,800 six billion dollars comes the state of West Virginia fixes my roads and bridges and fixes Internet services water 15 00:01:07,800 --> 00:01:10,090 and sewer airports all of these things. 16 00:01:10,110 --> 00:01:15,390 >> That's what they really want. And on the other stuff that's coming from the House they're going to do with what the House does 17 00:01:15,390 --> 00:01:19,540 and we expect that and we'll start working it deliberately through the Senate. 18 00:01:19,770 --> 00:01:25,280 >> Workers shouldn't be paying into a paid leave program. Absolutely. I think it should be participation I 19 00:01:25,280 --> 00:01:30,690 always felt that I think that basically employer and employees should participate. We have states around this 20 00:01:30,690 --> 00:01:36,000 country doing it now and we have states we have countries around the world doing it. And it seems to work very well 21 00:01:36,000 --> 00:01:41,190 and does not put a burden on anybody but a person knows what they have and what they can use and how 22 00:01:41,190 --> 00:01:42,280 they can use it when they want it.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/11/03/joe-manchin-paid-leave-pelosi-395157