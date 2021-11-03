Articles

U.S. Politics

Congressional GOP says Election night is a 'wake up call' for Dems

1 00:00:00,120 --> 00:00:05,780 >> Last night was not just a big night for Republicans. It was a big night for America. 2 00:00:05,780 --> 00:00:11,850 Americans across the country rejected President Biden and Speaker Pelosi's radical socialist 3 00:00:11,850 --> 00:00:17,370 agenda. The question now is will Washington Democrats finally wake up 4 00:00:17,370 --> 00:00:21,700 and listen to the American people who have rejected this far left agenda. 5 00:00:21,780 --> 00:00:27,450 >> Yesterday sent a message not just across the commonwealth of Virginia but across the nation that 6 00:00:27,450 --> 00:00:33,300 it's parents that matter that it's parents that should be in charge of their children's destiny 7 00:00:33,300 --> 00:00:39,330 in school systems. That it's about small businesses and empowering them to make sure they continue to 8 00:00:39,330 --> 00:00:43,350 build this economic engine that we know right now has been stifled. 9 00:00:43,350 --> 00:00:48,720 >> It was so encouraging to see people take their government back. And that's what you saw last night 10 00:00:48,720 --> 00:00:53,970 . And yet here in Washington the same big government socialists who 11 00:00:53,970 --> 00:00:59,880 were rejected in states like Virginia are doubling down on their from their failed policies. Joe 12 00:00:59,880 --> 00:01:05,580 Biden and Nancy Pelosi did not get the message from what happened last night now 13 00:01:05,580 --> 00:01:11,470 may be more their members will look in the mirror and say I don't want to be the next Terry McAuliffe but 14 00:01:11,470 --> 00:01:16,180 if they keep voting for big government socialism they're going to go the same way as Terry McAuliffe. 15 00:01:16,810 --> 00:01:22,700 >> Oh what a night it was. And it was a night just not about Virginia. 16 00:01:22,700 --> 00:01:28,630 It was a night about America if you heard from other members here. Virginia New 17 00:01:28,630 --> 00:01:37,410 Jersey New York Minneapolis Seattle Texas today 18 00:01:37,410 --> 00:01:43,560 is a wakeup call for Washington Democrats to abandon the partisanship the extremist agenda 19 00:01:43,560 --> 00:01:48,850 of Washington based programs that cost trillions of dollars and 20 00:01:48,850 --> 00:01:51,240 don't have programs and nobody even ones.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/11/03/congressional-gop-says-election-night-is-a-wake-up-call-for-dems-395351